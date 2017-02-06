Holbrook announces Gamecocks' starting rotation for opening weekend

The South Carolina Gamecocks will begin their quest to reach the College World Series with junior right-handed pitcher Clarke Schmidt on the mound.

USC head coach Chad Holbrook announced the decision regarding his season-opening starter along with the remainder of the weekend rotation on Monday.

Schmidt will get the first start of the year when the Gamecocks host UNC Greensboro on February 17 at Founders Park. He finished last year with a 3.40 earned run average while compiling a 9-5 record. Schmidt pitched 111 1-3 innings.

On Saturday, USC will have Wil Crowe as their starter on Saturday. Crowe is returning to the Gamecocks pitching staff after tearing a ligament in his right arm in 2015. The junior right-hander spent time last summer with the Lexington County Blowfish in an effort to return to the bump for the Gamecocks.

On Sunday, Holbrook will ask sophomore right-hander Adam Hill to close out the weekend series. Hill went a perfect 7-0 last season with a 3.53 earned run average after pitching 66 1-3 innings.

The Gamecocks will open the season with a nine-game homestand that will see UNC Greensboro, Charlotte, Kansas State, Wright State, and Appalachian State throughout the month of February.

