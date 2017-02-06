Gov. Henry McMaster asks President Trump for $5B to help SC roads

Gov. Henry McMaster is asking President Donald Trump for $5.18 billion to help fulfill the state's ongoing infrastructure needs.

In a letter to Trump, McMaster said the state's infrastructure needs are too much for the state's residents to bear and that the federal government should help pick up the burden.

"History shows that South Carolina has given much to the nation, and we intend to give more," McMaster wrote. "But it is too much at this time to ask our people to bear this burden alone, heightening fears of increased gas taxes, delay, missed opportunities, and decline. An appropriation of five billion dollars from your infrastructure plan will help us bridge this economic gap and ignite a prosperity which will return the investment many times over."

McMaster is seeking this money as part of Trump's plans to spend more nationwide on infrastructure. However, $180 million of this money will be used to deepen the Port of Charleston, one of the state's major economic drivers.

Of the appropriation, McMaster's office says $500 million of it will be used to improve 2,000 miles of the state's deadliest roads, adding shoulders, pavement markings, signs, and other features. The state's interstate system will receive a $2 billion infusion to bring it up to a better standard. Another $2 billion will be spent to address bottlenecks and congestion. The final $500 million will be used on replacing or fixing structurally deficient bridges.

State lawmakers, meanwhile, continue to work on a plan that would fix many of these issues through a increase in the state's gas tax.

