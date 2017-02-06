Police search for shooter wanted in incident at W. Columbia shopping plaza

West Columbia Police are searching town for one suspect in this case. (Source: Trevor Nipple)

The West Columbia Police Department continues to seek a person wanted in connection with a shooting at a business on Augusta Road.

According to Capt. Scott Morrison that shooting happened in the parking lot of the Habitat for Humanity Restore around 3 p.m.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police are seeking a white male wearing all black. Police don't believe the suspect is in the immediate area of the shooting, and their search has expanded.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. If you have any information on the shooting or the whereabouts of the suspect, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

