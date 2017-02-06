Kershaw Co. schoolkids get to name new K9 officer

Elementary-age schoolchildren have a chance to name the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office's new K9 officer.

Sheriff Jim Matthews announced the Name our New Kershaw County K9 program Monday.

“The community helped us be able to buy this highly-trained officer and what better way to name her, than with the help of the community’s children,” said Matthews.

In the fall of 2016, Kershaw County K9 Officer “Mali” died from a rare disease. Mali worked with KCSO Deputy Justin Spivey.

Sheriff Jim Matthews used social media and asked the public to donate money to help buy a replacement. Donors could give through the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization. In less than a month supporters donated more than $8,000 allowing the KCSO to order a new dog. Deputy Spivey picked up his new partner in January.

“We are looking for creative names for this female officer. The winner will get to meet the new KCSO K9 in a surprise celebration,” said Matthews.

Students can submit their entries between February 6 and February 16. The winning name will be selected by a special community committee. Entries can be submitted by sending an e-mail, or mailing it to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Foundation at PO Box 664, Camden, SC 29021. Entries should include the student's name, a contact phone number, and where the student attends school.

The winner will be notified the week of Feb. 20.

