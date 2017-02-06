Report: Man shot after pointing gun at Cayce police officers identified

An incident report on a shooting involving an officer with the Cayce Department of Public Safety says a man pointed a gun at officers before he was shot.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says it is investigating the shooting. SLED says officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home at about 8:15 Sunday night on Tufton Court, off Taylor Road. Upon arrival, they were involved in a confrontation with a man, later identified as John William Day, when the shooting occurred.

According to the incident report, Day answered the door at his home "brandishing a handgun" and pointed it at the two responding officers, who identified themselves as police.

Day was shot in the lower abdomen and taken to a Columbia-area hospital. Following the shooting, the police officers disarmed Day and started medical care until EMS arrived. Day was released from the hospital on Tuesday and taken to jail. He was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and discharging a firearm within the Cayce city limits.

The incident report says officers were familiar with the address on Tufton Court due to "previous incidents at that location."

SLED is working to gather evidence in the case. Dash cam video of the incident exists, but there is no body cam video. SLED is releasing no other details.

The two police officers involved in the shooting are currently on paid administrative leave.

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2017. In 2016 there were 41 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. None of them involved the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

