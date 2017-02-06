Report: Man shot after pointing gun at Cayce police officers identified

A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."More >>
Flynn was the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump.More >>
Flynn was the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
She is not a teacher by trade, but for more than 16 years, more than 1800 students in Fairfield County schools have been impacted by the life of one volunteer.More >>
She is not a teacher by trade, but for more than 16 years, more than 1800 students in Fairfield County schools have been impacted by the life of one volunteer.More >>
If you use City of Columbia water, your bill could be inching up in 2018.More >>
If you use City of Columbia water, your bill could be inching up in 2018.More >>
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.More >>
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.More >>
If you have multiple risk factors for a stroke, you'll want to know about a new device that can protect you. It's called The Watchman and Lexington Medical Center has been using it for about two months now.More >>
If you have multiple risk factors for a stroke, you'll want to know about a new device that can protect you. It's called The Watchman and Lexington Medical Center has been using it for about two months now.More >>