Two hit with gunfire while driving on Garners Ferry Road

Two people were injured in a shooting currently under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

According to sheriff's department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson, the two victims, a male and a female, were driving down the 8000 block of Garners Ferry Road when they were shot just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Both victims made it to Providence Hospital to be treated for their wounds. Both were struck in the upper body.

Details remain limited in this case.

