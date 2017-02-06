FIRST ALERT: When to expect possible thunderstorms Tuesday, Wednesday

South Carolina could be under the threat of severe weather this week.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire state under a marginal risk of severe weather for Wednesday.

The temperature swings continue this week as we’ll soar into the upper 70's to around 80 degrees Tuesday. The WIS First Alert team is keeping an eye on conditions that could bring thunderstorms to the Midlands overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

"One of the elements we need for severe weather, instability, will be very slight. It's something we're watching very closely but I don't think it will be very widespread," WIS First Alert meteorologist Tim Miller explained. "The second front tends to lose some of its juice as it comes through Wednesday."

A cold front comes in late Tuesday night with a second front by Wednesday, both giving us an opportunity for showers and thunderstorms.

"I’m thinking a few clusters of showers and thunderstorms will move through from 10 p.m.Tuesday – 3 a.m. Wednesday. Our biggest threat from these storms late Tuesday through the overnight hours and Wednesday morning would be a few that produce damaging winds. A few more showers could pop as the front moves through late Wednesday, but they aren't expected to be severe," Miller said.

The forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs middle to upper 70s.



Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after 10PM. Lows in the lower 50s. Rain chance 60%

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. Scattered showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening, some storms could produce damaging winds. Highs middle 70s. Rain chance 60%

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cooler. High in the middle to upper 60s.

