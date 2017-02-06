Machine helps child communicate with words for first time

After nearly ten years of not being able to speak, a little girl was able to communicate for the very first time with the help of a machine.

Monica Rodriguez is a 10-year-old fifth grader and Tobi is the machine that helps her communicate



But that wasn't always the case.



"She was born without breathing and when she was about one we started realizing that she could understand what we were saying," Monica's mother, Heather Rodriguez said.



She was able to understand but not able to speak.



"Many speech therapists came and showed us all these techniques to do to try and get her to speak," Rodriguez said.



For nearly 10 years Monica has had an understanding of the world around her. But nobody knew what was going on in her head, until she entered Diane Snapp's fourth-grade classroom



"It was my first year at Crosby and I was told that I was just going to have a student in a wheelchair, nothing else," Snapp said.



And that's when Monica was introduced to Tobi, a device that senses her eye movement as she types on the screen's keyboard, talking for her.



"As soon as I was able to hook her up it was like a flashlight went on and she just started telling me everything from her favorite color to what she wanted to do," Snapp said.



With Tobi Monica went from being in special education classes to a general education program. But because Tobi was district property she was only able to communicate at school.



"It was November and her mom and her dad had come in for the luncheon that the kids have for Thanksgiving, and her mom and her dad came in and she was able to tell them 'Thank you' for the first time," Snapp said.



"It's just like crying and bawling because that was the first thing I had ever heard her say to me, something so normal," Heather said.



And it was that reaction that gave Snapp the idea to create a gofund me page to help Monica raise enough money to buy a Tobi of her own because she's always had a voice but just needed the proper outlet to be heard.



"I had tried so hard for so many years to hear what was in her head and it was really cool," Heather said.



Now that Monica knows how to use Tobi she is helping another first-grader learn how to use the device so that they can communicate through Tobi together.

