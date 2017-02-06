SLIDESHOW: New England Patriots capture Super Bowl LI victory - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SLIDESHOW: New England Patriots capture Super Bowl LI victory

New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy, after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28.

What a game on Sunday night, eh? Well, you can relive the moments where the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI!

