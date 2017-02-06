Morning clouds, afternoon sun

We'll have a warm week ahead as we see high pressure bring in a southwest wind. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front will sweep through the state late Wednesday into Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive late Tuesday and again ahead of the front late Wednesday into Thursday, with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms with the front on Wednesday. Cooler on Thursday.



Monday: Becoming mostly sunny, high near 70°



Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and very warm, highs middle to upper 70s.



Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of scattered showers, lows middle to upper 50s



Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon, highs middle 70s. Rain chance 60%

