Coates leads No. 4 South Carolina past Arkansas, 79-49

By KURT VOIGT

AP Sports Writer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Alaina Coates put together her second straight dominating performance, scoring 18 points and grabbing a career-best 19 rebounds as No. 4 South Carolina rolled to a 79-49 win over Arkansas on Sunday.

The double-double is the 14th of the season for Coates and 55th of her career with the Gamecocks (20-2, 10-1 Southeastern Conference), who have won eight straight games against the Razorbacks.

Coates was 8 of 11 from the field and finished with four assists, a game after scoring 20 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in a win over No. 25 Kentucky.

A'ja Wilson added 18 points for the Gamecocks, while Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray had 10 each.

Aaliyah Wilson scored 16 points to lead Arkansas (13-10, 2-8), which shot just 27.7 percent (18 of 65) in the loss.

