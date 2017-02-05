Man found shot to death on Piney Grove Road

The body of a man was found by deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call just after 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Piney Grove Road. Once on the scene, the body of a man was found with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead. The coroner has not identified the victim.

Shortly after receiving the shots fired call, deputies saw a suspicious vehicle near the scene and initiated a traffic stop. One person was detained and deputies continue to question others.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies urge anyone with any information on the incident to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

