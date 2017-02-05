Man found shot to death on Piney Grove Road

President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a man wanted on drug charges was shot and killed as deputies attempted to arrest him Tuesday morning.
The SC House has voted overwhelmingly to pass the gas tax bill, and now it goes to Governor Henry McMaster's desk for his signature.
Governor Henry McMaster kept his promise and vetoed the gas tax bill passed by the General Assembly.
Last Wednesday, it became clear a new passenger was along for the ride - it was a kitten stuck in a precarious position.
Sumter School district's financial consultant says the district is moving in a positive direction with its cash flow.
The man arrested and charged in the murder of a Forest Acres Police officer in 2015 is expected to plead guilty to the charge in court on Tuesday.
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.
A mother accused of setting a fire that killed her husband and two children will have a bond hearing on Tuesday.
