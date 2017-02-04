All clear after train stalled on tracks in Chapin

The all-clear has been given by authorities after a train was stopped on the tracks in Chapin for more than an hour Saturday afternoon.

The train was reportedly having some sort of issue that caused it to block at least three intersections near White Rock in Lexington County.

It did not cause too many traffic tie-ups before they got things up and running again.

We've reached out to CSX to get more information about what caused the problem.

