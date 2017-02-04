SC residents celebrate heritage, culture, and pride

An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.More >>
Dozens of people came together outside of Prosperity Town Hall Monday evening to remember a local woman who police say died at the hands of her boyfriend last week.More >>
The bill to fix South Carolina roads by raising the gas tax and charging motorists other fees has again cleared the Senate.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
The man arrested and charged in the murder of a Forest Acres Police officer in 2015 is expected to plead guilty to the charge in court on Tuesday.More >>
Reports on robberies and reports of suspicious activity are affecting members of the Midlands Indian community.More >>
