SC residents celebrate heritage, culture, and pride

A celebration of culture, heritage and pride took place Saturday morning in Five Points.

The 13th annual South Carolina Black History Parade and Festival started at the corner of Harden and Gervais streets and ended at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Greene Street. This year’s celebration had school bands, dance teams, and civic groups marching in the parade.

It started in 2004 as a way to celebrate Black History Month and recognize the contributions of those in the African diaspora.

"To know that we are important in American history, blacks are. And we have contributed to the history of America,” Beverly Jivers expressed about the annual celebration.

The event is usually held on the first Saturday in February. This year's theme was "Youth Will Make a Difference 2017."

