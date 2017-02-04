Instructors teach tactics to deal with bullying

On Saturday, the Warrior Warehouse invited in kids aged from 5 to 17 to learn more about how they can protect themselves and other from bullies. (Source: WISTV)

A Midlands group launched an effort to be on the front line of the fight against bullying at area schools.

On Saturday, the Warrior Warehouse invited in kids aged from 5 to 17 to learn more about how they can protect themselves and other from bullies. The Banish-A-Bully event is part of a 12-month survival series. It comes after one of the gym's coaches lost his 16-year-old granddaughter, who committed suicide after she was bullied.

Saturday's class focused on self-defense techniques for the kids and education for parents on how to handle a bullying situation.

"I wanted to create something in the area that parents could bring their kids to, that kids could come to that they could be empowered and be able to learn how to defend themselves against a bully or how to properly engage one if they're accosted with one,” Lance Adams, the owner of the Warrior Warehouse explained.

Warrior Warehouse plans to hold future Banish-a-Bully classes. Instructors say they're willing to travel around the community to reach as many kids as possible.

