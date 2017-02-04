Fatal collision claims 3 lives

A three-car collision left three people dead and one person seriously injured in Barnwell County.

The Barnwell County Coroner identified the victims as George Counts, 56, Cynthia Counts, 56 and George Counts Sr., 81. All of the victims were from Aiken.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the collision happened at 6:15 p.m. on US Highway 78 in the town of Elko.

A 61-year-old driver who was traveling west on Hwy 78 struck two cars driving east on the same road, according to Troopers. The 61-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

George Counts was the driver of the first car that was struck. He and his two passengers both died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the second car that was struck was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation by SCHP and the MAIT team.

