Federal judge's decision could help Clemson grad return to US

Friday, a federal judge put President Donald Trump's ban on hold. Now, the U.S. State Department has reversed the cancellations of visas for foreigners.

The department has said that up to 60,000 foreigners had their visas "provisionally revoked" to comply with Trump's order.

The Homeland Security Department added that it is no longer directing airlines to prevent visa-holders affected by President Trump's executive order from boarding U.S.-bound planes.

Saturday WYFF News 4 asked the company, Modjoul, Clemson graduate Nazanin Zinouri works for, how the new decision would affect her travel back to the U.S.

Founder and CEO of Modjoul Eric Martinez released a statement saying:

"We are obviously encouraged by the judge's order and can only surmise that it is a positive development for Nazanin. However, we simply do not yet have any clarity around its actual impact to our efforts to bring her home.”

Zinouri has been stuck in Iran since President Trump signed the executive order banning travel to the U.S. by migrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The Trump administration has promised a legal appeal to the ruling.

Copyright 2017 WYFF. All rights reserved.