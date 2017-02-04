Columbia firefighter suspended during ongoing arson investigation

Officers say this man, who is being called a person of interest, may have information regarding the fatal fire that happened January 29, 2017 at the Plantation Court Apartments. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

The Columbia Police Department has confirmed the man being sought for questioning in connection to a fatal arson investigation is a Columbia firefighter.

Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson tells WIS Saturday evening the firefighter was placed on investigatory suspension without pay until further notice during the course of the investigation by the Columbia Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

While the firefighter is a person of interest and not a suspect charged with a crime, Wilson said she suspended him due to the serious nature of the crime in which a civilian was killed and the fact that he is "being uncooperative and not answering questions." She added, a suspension of this nature is in accordance with the City Employee Handbook.

Deputy Chief Melron Kelly said the department received multiple tips on the identity of the firefighter after they released images to the public Saturday morning. Kelly said the images came from officers' body cameras while they were on the scene the night of the deadly fire at the Plantation Court Apartments on South Saluda Avenue on January 29, 2017. He said officers spoke with witnesses and others that night but were unable to identify the firefighter until Saturday.

Kelly said the firefighter would not answer questions from police until an attorney is present. Kelly emphasized the firefighter is wanted for questioning only at this point and is not considered to be a suspect.

Investigators believe the firefighter may have information regarding the South Saluda Avenue arson that claimed the life of 80-year-old True Dent Henderson who died from smoke inhalation.

People who live in the area said they are a little relieved that officers are making progress in the investigation but they continue to stay alert.

"Neighbors are just being much more cautious and vigilant and watchful right now," Guy Jones with the Rose Hill Neighborhood Watch said.

Wilson said Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins is in agreement with the suspension of the firefighter. She said it's in the city's best interest during this active investigation.

Wilson released this statement late Saturday night:

"At this time, I have issued a directive to suspend the Columbia firefighter who has been identified as a person of interest in the ongoing arson investigation that is being conducted by the Columbia Police Department and SLED. This action will be effective immediately and the firefighter will be placed on investigatory suspension without pay until further notice. This decision was made after conferring with officials with the Columbia Police Department. Due to the fact that the firefighter has not complied or cooperated with the Columbia Police Department, I made the decision to suspend the employee from active service with the City of Columbia.

It is in the best interest of the city and our citizens for the employee in question to be relieved of his duties until the ongoing arson investigation has been closed. Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins is in full support of this decision, however I have personally issued the directive for the employee to be suspended in order to maintain an appropriate distance between the Columbia Fire Department and the ongoing investigative process."

Officials are not releasing the name of the firefighter. It's unclear who has been named as the firefighter's attorney.

Investigators still need tips from the community to help solve the string of recent suspicious fires. Kelly said no one has been arrested and there are no suspects in any of the cases. When asked if the firefighter may be connected to the other fires Kelly said there is no way to know until the firefighter has been questioned.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the person of interest is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

