Ban on plastic bags in SC?

Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.More >>
The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.More >>
Obama made no direct reference to Thursday's House vote to dismantle much of his health care law but declared that while it did not take courage to help the rich and powerful, it does require courage to help the sick and vulnerable.More >>
Obama made no direct reference to Thursday's House vote to dismantle much of his health care law but declared that while it did not take courage to help the rich and powerful, it does require courage to help the sick and vulnerable.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.More >>
The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.More >>
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a law targeting so-called 'sanctuary cities' that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with...More >>
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a law targeting so-called 'sanctuary cities' that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with federal authorities.More >>
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.More >>
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>
Emmanuel Macron has been a star student, a champion of France's tech startup movement, an investment banker and economy minister.More >>
Emmanuel Macron has been a star student, a champion of France's tech startup movement, an investment banker and economy minister.More >>
Multiple agencies have assisted the Sumter County Fire Department in battling a house fire.More >>
Multiple agencies have assisted the Sumter County Fire Department in battling a house fire.More >>