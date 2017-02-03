Ban on plastic bags in SC?

Members of the South Carolina House moved ahead on a bill that could block local communities from deciding whether they want to restrict the use of plastic shopping bags and other types of containers.

Folly Beach and Isle of Palms are two municipalities who have already passed the ban, however, a House bill approved this week in committee would prevent other local governments from following suit. The bill requires any further restrictions to be approved by the General Assembly.

The bill's supporters and companies that produce plastic bags say it's needed to avoid confusion. They also say most customers use the bags for other purposes.

Environmental organizations argue against the bill partly because it could work against home rule.



"It's a two-fold issue. It's whether or not communities have a voice and a right to decide what's best for their communities. And how much plastic we're going to allow to be dumped in our environment. And how do we stop it?” Susan Corbett with the Sierra Club expressed. “We don't do a very good job of recycling in this state. We haven't even reached the national average. And they don't even make it easy to recycle plastic bags."

The bill is known as House 35-29 also covers other types of containers including plastic cups.

It's been sent to the full House for further debate.

