Comedian Dave Chappelle gets honor from the City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Ahead of his two shows in Columbia Friday night, comedian Dave Chappelle was given a top honor by the City of Columbia.

During a visit to Allen University, Chappelle spoke at the Chappelle Auditorium, a building named after this great-grandfather, Bishop William David Chappelle, who worked at the university.

Chappelle was also given a proclamation by Columbia Mayor Steven Benjamin, declaring Feb. 3 as Dave Chappelle Day.

Dave Chappelle at Allen University today! Black History Fact: Chappelle Hall is named after Dave Chappelle's great grandfather. pic.twitter.com/scsvSoxdGg — Allen University (@AllenUniv) February 3, 2017

MOBILE USERS: Click here to see a slideshow of the event with Dave Chappelle.

The proclamation reads:

WHEREAS, Dave Chappelle is a one-of-a-kind comic whose humor has made him one of the most successful comedians of the past decade; and WHEREAS, Mr. Chappelle’s great grandfather Bishop William David Chappelle was a preacher, teacher, and businessman in Columbia, South Carolina; WHEREAS, the Chappelle Auditorium at Allen University and Chappelle Memorial AME Church in Columbia were founded in the family’s name; and WHEREAS, Bishop William David Chappelle’s legacy lives on in Mr. Chappelle’s life; and WHEREAS, Mr. Chappelle has been awarded two Vision Awards from the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications, has been nominated for two NAACP Image Awards and two Teen Choice Awards; and WHEREAS, Comedy Central ranks Chappelle as Number 43 of “100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time,” and Esquire Magazine has called him “the comic genius of America,” and he was featured on the cover of GQ Magazine’s Man of the Year issue in 2015; and WHEREAS, Mr. Chappelle’s work continues to inspire, encourage and, of course, make people laugh. NOW THEREFORE, I, Stephen K. Benjamin, Mayor of the City of Columbia, South Carolina, along with my fellow members of Columbia City Council, do hereby proclaim Feb. 3, 2017, to be Dave Chappelle Day in the great City of Columbia and urge my fellow citizens to recognize and participate in its observance.

Happy to recognizing the Chappelle Family's rich legacy at @AllenUniv today! @ColumbiaSC today is @DaveChappelle Day in our city! pic.twitter.com/8YHvTW6ysg — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) February 4, 2017

Also of note, CBS News anchor Gayle King was spotted with Chappelle during the event and afterward in photos on social media.

More photos of Dave Chappelle and Gayle King at Allen university today! pic.twitter.com/3AuYfLH0cr — Allen University (@AllenUniv) February 3, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.