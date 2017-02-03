1 detained during pipeline protest in Columbia

At least one protester was detained during a protest in downtown Columbia.

Dozens of protesters with the group 350 Columbia took to the streets to protest to national pipeline projects - the Dakota Access and the Keystone XL pipeline. The march began at the State House and went down Main Street to the Wells Fargo building.

Some in the group went inside of the building's lobby - even when they were told they could be subject to arrest. One of the protesters was detained after that.

The Dakota Access Pipeline is set to wind across four states from North Dakota to Illinois. The Keystone XL pipeline is proposed to stretch through several states from Montana to Texas.

Supporters of the pipelines say they would decrease American reliance on foreign oil and they would remove the dependency on rails and trucks.

Opponents cite environmental concerns such as contaminations due to breaches, greenhouse gas emissions, and destruction of Native American land.

