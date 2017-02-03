Mother, son identified in apparent murder-suicide

The Richland County Coroner has identified the two people who died in what the Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating as a possible murder-suicide.

The coroner identified a female victim as 67-year-old Sim Sok. Her cause of death was determined to be a single gunshot wound to the head. The male was identified as 34-year-old David Sok who died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The coroner confirmed the two individuals to be mother and son.

The shooting happened at a home on May Oak Circle in the Summit Subdivision off Summit Parkway.

A 911 call was made before 4 p.m. to the home. When law enforcement officials arrived, they found a man and a woman dead of gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to Deputy Katelyn Jasak.

"EMS arrived on scene and pronounced both victims deceased at the scene. Right now it is being looked into as a possible murder-suicide," Senior Deputy Katelyn Jasak with RCSD said. "Investigators are still determining how everything took place."

This is a developing story and details are limited at this time; check back for more updates.

