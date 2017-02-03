Mother, son identified in apparent murder-suicide

A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
Reports on robberies and reports of suspicious activity are affecting members of the Midlands Indian community.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Dozens of officers stood by the side of a teen whose father died saving others.More >>
The former New Mexico congresswoman President Donald Trump nominated for Air Force secretary is set for a vote in the Republican-led Senate.More >>
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.More >>
The bill to fix South Carolina roads by raising the gas tax and charging motorists other fees has again cleared the Senate.More >>
A Lexington County woman is painfully aware of a missing member of her little wolf pack.More >>
A Georgia man died following a single-vehicle crash on I-20 in Lexington County on Monday.More >>
