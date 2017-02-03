TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned vehicle accident delays traffic on I-26 WB

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An overturned vehicle following an accident has caused traffic delays on I-26 westbound.

The accident happened around 3:24 p.m. a half mile east of I-126. It is unclear if there were any injuries from the accident.

Commuters will need to find an alternate route. Check back for more updates.

Update: Collision; I-26 WB: 0.5 mi E of I126-Columbia, no lns clsd, Ocrd: 3:24PM.| 3:59P — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) February 3, 2017

