TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned vehicle accident delays traffic on I-26 WB

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An overturned vehicle following an accident has caused traffic delays on I-26 westbound. 

The accident happened around 3:24 p.m. a half mile east of I-126. It is unclear if there were any injuries from the accident. 

Commuters will need to find an alternate route. Check back for more updates. 

