Police: Gaz-bah employee defrauded lottery out of $6,400 in prize money

A convenience store employee stands accused of defrauding the South Carolina Education Lottery out of more than $6,000 in cash and tickets, according to the Columbia Police Department.

CPD spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said Roosevelt Garway, 41, is charged with 16 counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and 16 counts of intent to defraud.

Timmons said Garway stole several lottery tickets from the Gaz-bah convenience store company by not scanning them in as inventory and cashing them in for winnings last month.

According to Timmons, the cost of the winning tickets totaled up to be just over $6,400.

