Bill could lighten the financial load of college textbooks

It can be costly to earn a college degree in South Carolina, with tuition rates growing. The tuition at USC is some of the highest prices in the southeast.

Students at the University of South Carolina say it’s not unusual to spend hundreds of dollars on textbooks each semester.

“My books cost about $700, so that was kind of a toll on my bank account,” said freshman student Jack Adkisson.

But one bill in the State House aims to lessen the financial burden for students by regulating textbook prices. But Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler’s (D- Lexington) bill, S. 262, hopes to lighten the financial load.

The bill would put guidelines on textbook guidelines for professors.

“It’s very frustrating, honestly. You walk into a bookstore and you see those prices and you’re just kind of taken aback like are you kidding me! It’s paper!” Adkisson says.

For example - one 17th edition political science book’s price tag is $189.95 - for one class. Imagine paying that for four to six classes for two semesters each year.

The University of South Carolina calculates the cost of going to school for the 2016-2017 year is $11, 854 for in-state students, and $31,282 for out-of-state students. The school estimates books and supplies can cost $1,000 each year.

“Either the students or the parents, when they leave college, they have an astronomical amount of debt they’re trying to deal with,” Setzler says.

The bill would also require professors to disclose textbook prices, whether the book will be used, if it’s required or recommended, and if there’s another version or edition of the book that can be used. The information would be required to be given before students register for the class.

“When they’re trying, they’re struggling to get the cost of higher education and go to school, this would try to alleviate some of that additional cost of textbooks,” Setzler said.

The bill would create guidelines to promote the same textbook be used for at least three years per subject in core classes and at least two years for upper-level classes.

The goal of this is to build a buy-back system that’s more beneficial for students. Students say they can’t resale books now and get more than about a fourth of the price they paid back.

Some are supportive of more measures on book prices.

“Anything that wouldn’t make me pay that much money, honestly, I’d be fine with.”

There was a similar bill Senator Setzler filed last year but didn’t pass. He says he’s trying again, parents and students were supportive, but book companies pushed back.

