Sheriff: 20-year-old sought as accomplice in two burglaries

A 20-year-old Orangeburg County man is being sought as an accomplice in connection with two burglaries.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, Tykeil Daequan Huggins will be charged with of grand larceny, criminal conspiracy, first-degree burglary, and malicious injury to personal property when he is captured.

Huggins, deputies said, is believed to have aided two other men arrested last week in connection with a burglary on Forest Drive and Slaughter Drive.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

