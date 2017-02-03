Teens arrested for attack of RCSD deputy during burglary

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a deputy was attacked while responding to a home burglary in progress Friday morning.

The call went out at about 11:30 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress at a home in the 8500 block of Old Percival Road. Upon arriving at the house, the sheriff's department says the suspect attacked Deputy Christopher Soward, who suffered a medical event.

Soward was taken to the hospital where he was initially in serious condition. He was released from the hospital Saturday but has not yet returned to work.

Deputies say two suspects ran away from the house, but they were arrested. The sheriff's department says Jose Perez, 17, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and battery, unlawful entry into a dwelling, two counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, two counts of larceny, and one count of malicious injury to personal property.

A 15-year-old was also arrested and charged with three counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and one count of unlawful entry into a dwelling. He was released to his parents and will be petitioned to family court at a later date.

Following his arrest, Sheriff Leon Lett said Perez injured his hand while in a holding cell after punching a wall. He was taken to the hospital and later taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after treatment.

