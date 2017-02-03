Report: Woman claims to be Jesus, cuts man’s throat, refers deputies to lawyer

SPARTANBURG COUNTY (WYFF) -- A woman who referred to herself as Jesus Christ and talked about controlling Donald Trump with a bracelet on her arm is accused of cutting a man’s throat, according to an incident report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Nicole Bailey is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to an arrest warrant.

Deputies responded Thursday to a home on Magness Drive about an attempted suicide.

They said that when they arrived, they found a man with a large cut to his neck who said Ashely Bailey had caused the injury. The man was taken to the hospital by EMS, the report said.

The incident report said that the deputy spoke to Bailey, who first said the man tried to kill himself by cutting his throat. She then told the deputy to call her attorney and added she didn’t intend to hurt him, the report said. She then said, “I ain’t owning up to this,” according to the report.

The report said Bailey spoke about controlling Donald Trump with the bracelet on her arm and referred to herself as Jesus Christ and the Illuminati.

Bailey was taken to the sheriff’s office and later charged.

