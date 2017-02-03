Columbia man charged in burglaries at Fairfield Co. stores

Fairfield County Sheriff's deputies have charged a Columbia man with three burglaries at convenience stores.

Rahmon Loyal, 28, is charged with three counts of burglary. He is held at the Fairfield County Detention Center.

Investigators say the burglaries that occurred between September and December 2016.

"While we were experiencing these burglaries in our county, surrounding agencies in neighboring counties were experiencing similar incidents," said Sheriff Will Montgomery. "By sharing information, we have been able to make arrests for offenses that occurred, not only in Fairfield County, but in other surrounding counties as well. This still continues to be an ongoing investigation and other arrests are expected.”

