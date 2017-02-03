SLED charges deputy with misconduct after allegations of sex on duty

A 38-year-old former Clarendon County sheriff's deputy has been arrested and accused of having sex while on the job.

According to the State Law Enforcement Division, Lee G. Green, 38, stands charged with misconduct in office in connection with the Oct. 8, 2015 incident.

Details remain limited in regard to what happened in this case, but SLED says Green "breached a duty to act professionally and within department regulations," according to the warrant.

SLED got involved in the case following a request from the Clarendon County Sheriff's Department.

Green was booked at the Clarendon County Detention Center where he bonded out.

