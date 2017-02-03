Boys not seriously injured when pickup slams into bedroom

A pickup truck crashed into the bedroom of a house in Irmo Friday morning, landing on top of a bed with two boys sleeping in it.

The crash occurred in the 100 block of Raintree Drive just before 6 a.m. The truck crashed into a bedroom where two boys, ages 9 and 7, were sleeping.

The homeowner says the truck landed on top of the bed the boys were sleeping in. The kids, along with the two adults in the house, are okay. But the boys were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The truck has been removed from the house. The driver was taken to the hospital where he is in serious condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the truck was traveling on Raintree Drive and went off the left side of the road and hit the house. The Highway Patrol is investigating.

