Haley tells UN Russia must withdraw from Crimea

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks on Russia's involvement in Crimea (Source: CNN)

Nikki Haley had some harsh words for Russia in her first speaking opportunity in her new role as United States Ambassador to the United Nations.

The former South Carolina governor made her first appearance before the United Nations Thursday, calling on Moscow to de-escalate violence in Eastern Ukraine and to withdraw from Crimea. She spoke at an emergency UN meeting about a growing humanitarian crisis.

Haley said the United States continues to condemn and call for an immediate end of the Russian occupation of Crimea.

"The dire situation in eastern Ukraine is one that demands clear and strong condemnation of Russian actions," she told the forum. "The sudden increase in fighting in eastern Ukraine has trapped thousands of innocent civilians and destroyed vital infrastructure. And the crisis is spreading, endangering many thousands more. This escalation of violence must stop."

Haley's words are in contrast to that of President Donald Trump, who, while on the campaign trail said he might recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Haley sent this tweet about her first meeting:

