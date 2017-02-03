Driver ejected from car in crash identified

A driver was killed after being thrown from a vehicle after a crash Thursday night in Northeast Richland County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened on Alpine Road near Interstate 20 just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of the car was identified by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts as 54-year-old Anthony D. Roberts.

Troopers say Roberts ran off the road, hit a guardrail, then crossed over into the opposite lane, hit another guardrail and crashed into a van.

Investigators say Roberts was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. Roberts, according to Watts, died of head trauma.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

