Driver ejected from car in crash identified

Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Emmanuel Macron has been a star student, a champion of France's tech startup movement, an investment banker and economy minister.More >>
The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.More >>
The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.More >>
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.More >>
Multiple agencies have assisted the Sumter County Fire Department in battling a house fire.More >>
The Fairfield County coroner has confirmed that three people have died following a house fire in Winnsboro early Sunday morning Fire crews responded to the scene at a Robinson Avenue home around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
The "sound of freedom" roared over Lower Richland County this weekend.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
Not many can say that they have made it to see their 105th birthday but one Cayce woman - well, she celebrated her 105th on Saturday in a unique way.More >>
