Crews repairing power line on Devine Street, street open

A downed power line that closed the intersection of Devine and Maple Streets in Columbia Friday morning is being repaired.

The line came down in the roadway at about 4:30 a.m., taking out power to some customers in the area. Police were directing traffic around the intersection.

SCE&G crews are on the scene making repairs but traffic is getting through the intersection.

A spokesperson for SCE&G says a vehicle crashed into wire supporting a utility pole and the pole came down, pulling the wires with it. The vehicle left the scene before police got there.

SCE&G says it will take some time to repair the pole.

