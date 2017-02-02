Self-defense trainers hosting free program to tackle student bullying

The Warrior Warehouse off of Two Notch Road will be providing a free program on bullying on Saturday, February 4, 2017. (Source: WISTV)

With cases of school bullying trending upward across the Palmetto State, the question remains: what steps can kids and their parents take to handle the problem?

Staff at an area fitness center in Columbia say that they are hoping to help with the answer. The Warrior Warehouse off of Two Notch Road will be providing a free program on bullying on Saturday, February 4, 2017. Instructors will be talking to kids about ways to respond to bullying. That includes using self-defense moves to fend off a physical attack.

"We're gonna teach them about recognition. What to do if you see a bully, how to properly address that bully verbally if you're accosted by one," said Lance Adams, who is the director of the gym.

Staff will also be looking to engage parents at the event to teach them how to talk to their kids about bullying. The program starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Warrior Warehouse. It is located at 7230 Middle Street in Columbia.

Recent numbers released by the state Department of Education showed an uptick in reports of school bullying across South Carolina. From 2015 to 2016 there were 1,050 cases reported. Officials say that is 400 more cases than the previous school year of 2014 to 2015.

