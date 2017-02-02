Helicopters over Columbia? Don't worry, it was the Army National Guard.

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Did you hear or see helicopters flying over Columbia Thursday evening?

Don't worry, it wasn't aliens and no one is in trouble - two AH64 Apache helicopters, belonging to the Army National Guard, were flying over the area during a nighttime training routine.

The SC National Guard Public Information Officer Lt. Col. Cindi King confirmed the information over the phone and via Twitter.

Lt. Col. King says the training ended and the helicopters headed back to McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Hopkins for the evening.

#sctweets 2 AH64 Apache helicopters routine night training vic Columbia. Wrapping-up & heading back McEntire. We appreciate support! pic.twitter.com/Rh7iKV0mQ2 — S.C. National Guard (@SCNationalGuard) February 3, 2017

