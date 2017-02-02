Richland, Lexington counties see improved drought status

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A newly-released drought status update shows an improvement in the state's rainfall totals and updates the status of 15 counties.

Richland and Lexington counties were downgraded to "normal" status from "moderate" status, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources's report.

The report, released Thursday, says adequate winter rainfall in portions of the state helped upgrade the status.

“We voted to downgrade the drought for many counties due to increased rainfall over the last 30 to 60 days,” Colleton County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner Emeritus Marion Rizer said. “Ironically, we are not able to get into the fields to fertilize small grains and to make preparations for spring planting because soil moisture conditions are too wet in some areas.”

Three counties in the northwest portion of the state remain in severe drought conditions. Those states, Oconee, Pickens, Anderson counties remain in severe drought status.

The committee will meet again within the next eight weeks unless weather conditions require members to gather sooner.

To read the full report, click here.

15 counties around South Carolina have been downgraded to better drought statuses--> https://t.co/GomDMClR2M pic.twitter.com/RGej64b09q — SCDNR (@SCDNR) February 2, 2017

