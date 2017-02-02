Man wanted on drug charges arrested after high-speed chase

Shelly Faulling, 46, faces two charges of distribution of methamphetamine and one charge of failure to stop for blue lights. (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department)

An Orangeburg County man wanted on multiple drug charges by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department was arrested after he led deputies on a high-speed chase.

Shelly Faulling, 46, faces two charges of distribution of methamphetamine and one charge of failure to stop for blue lights.

Faulling was arrested just after midnight Wednesday morning after he led deputies on a high-speed chase from the Pilot gas station at the 159-mile marker of Interstate 26. The chase lasted about 15 miles and ended after Faulling crashed his vehicle into a ditch and hit a tree. Faulling was taken to a hospital where he spent the night.

Arrest warrants indicate that meth was found in Faulling’s car after the crash.

"I want to commend the investigators for their tireless efforts and the seemingly endless hours they put in to keep the community safe by apprehending this individual but only after a high-speed chase," Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Faulling was seen by deputies in January at a Charleston Highway convenience store’s parking lot with a stolen truck. A man and a woman picked him up from the store as deputies waited to view surveillance footage to see if Faulling was driving the stolen truck. Deputies also found multiple bags of methamphetamine in a trash can at the store after the footage showed Faulling had left the bags there.

Faulling was also wanted in Calhoun County on similar drug charges and also a failure to appear in court.

Investigators in Orangeburg requested for his bond to be denied but a judge set his bond at $73,000 during a hearing on Thursday.

