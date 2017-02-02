DOCUMENTS: Historic 2015 flood problems were predicted

When floodwaters began rising to historic levels in the Midlands in late 2015, many of us were shocked by the wreckage and loss of life that followed.

But documents we've obtained show state and City of Columbia officials were well aware of the potential for a flood-related catastrophe.

That paperwork is highly critical and outlines the potential for heavy flood damage, a loss of federal insurance, and what state flood mitigation experts believed at the time was seriously inadequate readiness on the part of local government.

It might have been nearly impossible to predict the scope of damage created in the Midlands by the October 2015 flooding disaster.

But state officials and community leaders were aware more than a decade earlier that many homeowners and city government were not taking proper steps to minimize risk to property and lives.

The letter from the Department of Natural Resources to Columbia city officials cites what the coordinator of the state's Flood Mitigation Program calls "serious concerns" about administration and enforcement procedures for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program.

DNR's Lisa Jones describing previous evaluations dating back as far as 1990, and what she called "a pattern of non-enforcement....and significant programmatic problems" that could lead to economic and social displacement.

That letter was addressed to then-Columbia Mayor Bob Coble.

Without better compliance to restrict construction in floodplains like the Lake Katherine area Coble says, the city would lose federal flood insurance.

DNR's assessment specifically targets development in that community. But Coble says the city took the criticism to heart - and responded appropriately.

The DNR official who wrote that sharply-worded critique later moved on to head a private consulting firm specializing in issues like floodplain construction development.

She declined to comment on some of the issues addressed in her 2003 letter to the mayor Thursday, in part due to litigation that has been filed in the wake of the 2015 flood.

