DSS expects spike in caseloads as regional cell centers open

The Department of Social Services director is warning legislators that caseloads will spike again later this year as the agency's rollout of regional call centers opens the "floodgates" to reports of suspected child abuse.

Director Susan Alford told a Senate panel Thursday that regional hubs will open for 19 smaller counties in July, and the rollout should be completed by November, with Charleston and Greenville counties added last.

Changes could soon be coming to the Department of Social Services and the cost could come out of taxpayers' pockets. The department is asking for $150 million the upcoming fiscal year to hire more than 300 employees.

Department leaders say the money and new workers will help them run a smoother agency. The leader of the DSS also is hoping to initiate better training and increase the number of state foster homes.

The department also plans to launch a three-month pilot program of the Child Support Enforcement system in 2018. These changes come on the heels of backlash over outdated systems at the department along with overworked and under-trained employees

Their openings come two years after Alford put the regional call centers on hold until the agency could boost its ranks. Cases had skyrocketed where hubs had opened, partly because callers could actually get someone on the phone.

The agency's budget request for 2017-18 includes money for hiring 23 people so the seven regional hubs can take calls around-the-clock.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press and WIS. All rights reserved.