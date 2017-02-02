LCSD investigating multiple shootings on Goldie Rd.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating a series of shootings in a quiet neighborhood near Leesville.

The shootings occurred on three different nights in the 900 block of Goldie Road since Jan. 25.

Neighbors told investigators that during the shootings, cars have driven down the street and began shooting into homes. In each instance, different cars were seen by neighbors, but no potential suspects have been identified.

No residents have been injured but some homes have been damaged.

If you have any information on these shootings, investigators are asking you to call CrimeStoppers at 888-Crime-SC. You may remain anonymous and get up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

We need your help as we investigate a series of shootings on a quiet @LexingtonCounty road.



Call 888-CRIME-SC with tips.#LCSDnews #LESM pic.twitter.com/QDguUN30hr — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 1, 2017

