Man accused of sexually assaulting vulnerable adult

Richland County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a vulnerable adult who walked away from a foster home.

Wardell Wages was served with an arrest warrant Sunday while he was being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center awaiting bond on an unrelated arrest.

The incident was reported on January 17 after an incident at Wages' home on Haygood Road in Blythewood. Investigators determined the victim walked away from a foster home hours before the incident and agreed to receive food from Wages. Investigators say Wages sexually assaulted the victim, who was determined to be a vulnerable adult.

Sheriff Leon Lott says a warrant search of Wages' home later turned up evidence in the case.

