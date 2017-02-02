CPD investigating robbery attempt at hair salon

Columbia Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a hair salon on Garners Ferry Road Thursday morning.

Police say a man walked into the salon at 6420 Garners Ferry Road, in the Cedar Terrace Shopping Center, at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday Police say the man did not get any money.

According to police, the suspect is described as a tall, dark-skinned black male with a broad nose between the ages of 30 and 40 years old.

Investigators are questioning witnesses to try to get a good description of the man. If you have any information that could help officers make an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

