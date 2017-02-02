VIDEO: Deputies investigating case of 16-year-old slapped on school bus

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews says a man who decided to "take the matter into his own hands" has been arrested and charged with assaulting a 16-year-old on a school bus.

Matthews says Karl Vernon Williams, 36, is charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus, disturbing schools, and third-degree assault and battery.

RELATED: See others arrested in the Midlands this month.

Williams, according to Matthews, assaulted the teen victim because of a confrontation between the victim and his girlfriend's daughter.

Video obtained in the investigation shows Williams enter the bus and immediately confront the victim.

Matthews says deputies took a report from the victim, a student at Lugoff-Elgin High School, who told deputies Williams came onto his school bus on Jan. 31 and assaulted him.

Williams was arrested by deputies the next day.

Williams has been previously charged with a myriad of charges including drug possession, assault, resisting arrest, shoplifting, and more.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.