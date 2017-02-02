Coroner identifies man, 33, as victim in fatal I-126 motorcycle accident

The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified a 33-year-old as the victim in a motorcycle accident on Interstate 126 early Thursday morning.

According to Coroner Gary Watts, Ashley James Cassell died at the scene due to blunt force trauma he sustained in the accident.

Police say the crash happened shortly after midnight Thursday on westbound 126 near the Greystone Boulevard exit.

Traffic investigators believe Cassell lost control of the vehicle while attempting to enter the interstate.

Watts says Cassell was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.