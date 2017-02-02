Columbia firefighters called to 2 fires in less than 3 hours - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia firefighters called to 2 fires in less than 3 hours

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Dispatchers confirm that fire crews were called to the scene of a second house fire in Columbia Thursday morning. 

A fire was reported Gervais and Pine Street in the Waverly neighborhood about two hours after emergency crews were called to a house fire on Santee Avenue in Old Shandon.

Firefighters cleared the scene within an hour. They say the house was vacant at the time of the fire and a cause is being investigated.

There were no injuries. 

