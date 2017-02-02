A little cooler Thursday but still warmer than normal

A weak cold front remains just north of Columbia and is very slowly moving south. The front has very limited moisture, cooler temperatures will filter in behind the front and scattered showers can be expected Friday morning.

Depending where the front moves Thursday is where we’ll see either 60s or 70s. Another front will move into the state Sunday however, it’s becoming more clear that it will lose much of its punch as it moves east only a few showers on Sunday.



Next week looks like it may be active with a warming trend and a chance of showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday. It's something to watch over the next few days.



Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy 20% chance of isolated showers. Highs middle to upper 60s northern midlands, near 70° central midlands, lower 70s southern midlands.



Friday: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers during the morning, clearing by late afternoon, highs middle 50s.

