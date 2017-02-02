Cause of fire at vacant Columbia home investigated

Columbia firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire in Old Shandon Thursday morning.

The call for a structure fire came out at about 4:45 a.m. for a house at 2405 Santee Avenue.

Arriving emergency personnel reported the house was "fully engulfed."

Columbia Fire officials say the house was vacant at the time of the fire. Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

About two hours later, firefighters were called to a fire at another vacant home a few blocks away on Gervais and Pine Streets. Investigators have not yet said if they are connected.

